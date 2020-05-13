(The Center Square) – New Hampshire has spent $6.2 million of its Long Term Care Stabilization Fund, providing 22,500 staff workers with an additional $300 a week in pay, Gov. Chris Sununu announced at his Wednesday news conference.
Sununu announced the fund in April, saying he hoped the money would help retain workers during the coronavirus pandemic. So far, 282 long-term care facilities have applied and more applications are expected, according to the governor. The state plans to spend $5.5 million a week on the program.
The funding is coming from the state’s general fund, but Sununu said when he announced the fund that he hopes the federal government will reimburse the state.
Sununu approved an additional $575,701 in grants from the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding. The money is going to fire department, law enforcement and emergency medical services to fund equipment, overtime, ventilators and personal protective equipment.
New Hampshire received $3.4 million from the federal funding, according to Attorney General Gordon McDonald. More than $875,000 is allocated and $2.5 million remains in the fund, McDonald said in a letter to Sununu.
State health officials continue to increase coronavirus testing, reporting 1,900 daily tests, a new record for the state.
“Of those tests, 63, or 3.3 percent were positive for COVID-19,” Sununu said. “Increased testing will continue to help guide our decisions moving forward.”
An additional eight deaths due to the coronavirus were reported on Wednesday by Health Commissioner Lori Shibinette. Seven of those deaths were from long-term care facilities. Sixty-three new cases were reported, bringing the total number of New Hampshire cases to 3,299.
The state received 400 vials of remdesivir from the federal government, Shibinette said. The Food and Drug Administration approved the drug for emergency use to treat the novel coronavirus. The drug was distributed to 13 hospitals, Shibinette said.