(The Center Square) – As summer turns into fall, New Hampshire ski enthusiasts will be rummaging for their clothes and equipment in anticipation for the first batch of snow to hit the ground.
But things will be different this year when the right conditions come along. COVID-19’s impact on every aspect of life a few months ago and even now gave the state’s ski areas a glimpse of what winter 2020 will be like.
The Concord Monitor reported that changes will be made to everything from restaurants to chair lifts.
Kris Blomback, general manager at Pat’s Peak in Henniker, does not appear to be bothered by the new normal skiers will likely experience.
“In the ski business, we are eternal optimists anyway,” Blomback told the newspaper. “With skiing being in such an outdoor-oriented environment, I think we will be in good shape.”
Blomback added that people are eager to get out of the house, with the increase of outdoor activity during the summer being a positive indicator. He said skiing makes social distancing easy to practice.
To lessen the presence of lines and keep everyone safe, ski areas are encouraging potential visitors to purchase their tickets online. They will be able to get the physical ticket at mountain kiosk with either their credit or debit card or their phone.