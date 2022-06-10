(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is looking to a piece of the nascent offshore wind power industry as interest grows in adding towering turbines off the state's coastline.
A pair of bills signed by Republican Gov. Chris Sununu are aimed at positioning the state to deal with the host of complex financial and regulatory challenges that come with large-scale offshore wind projects.
One measure will require the state Public Utilities Commission to set criteria by which the state should consider power purchase agreements for offshore wind.
Another bill, which Sununu signed into law last month, will bring a 200-mile section off the coastline under the state's regulatory authority to give the state a say in any potential wind projects in those waters.
Under current law, the state's regulatory reach ends 3 miles off the coastline.
The bill's primary sponsor, state Sen. David Watters, D-Dover, says the move is aimed at protecting the state's cultural and economic interests as it develops offshore wind power.
"We have the authority to do it," Watters told the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee in recent testimony. "We would be able from the very get-go to protect our fisherman and ensure that our subsurface environment in those waters is protected for our economic, maritime and other interests."
Both measures were unanimously approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature with near unanimous support from Democrats who hold a minority in the House and Senate.
Lawmakers backing the proposals say New Hampshire is losing ground in the clean energy transition as neighboring states forge ahead with similar steps.
President Joe Biden is pursuing plans to add at least 35 gigawatts of offshore wind in the U.S. by 2030, beginning with Vineyard Wind off the southern coast of Massachusetts.
New Hampshire's largest utility, Eversource, is already working with multinational groups on offshore wind development in the region.
The push to develop offshore wind in the Northeast has met with pushback from commercial fishermen who say the move would shut down fishing grounds and hurt the industry.
In neighboring Maine, Democratic Gov. Janet Mills recently signed a bill permanently banning the development of offshore wind in waters managed by the state, even as the state pursues the nation’s first offshore wind research array in federal waters.