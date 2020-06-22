(The Center Square) – The New Hampshire Senate Health and Human Services Committee recently amended a bill to transfer $25 million from the CARES Act fund to aid nursing and long-term care facilities.
The funding would be used “for testing and personal protective equipment, for video conferencing technology of family members of residents, and for keeping open and avoiding layoffs at any such facilities that accept Medicaid,” the amendment to HB 1246 reads.
In New Hampshire, about 82 percent of coronavirus deaths have taken place in various long-term care facilities.
“There was no requirement for hospital discharges to be tested for COVID-19, prior to transfer to a nursing home, despite very early calls by nursing home advocates, including the American Health Care Association, for such a requirement,” Brendan Williams, president and CEO of New Hampshire Health Care Association, told The Center Square in May. “The virus gets in through asymptomatic staff who pass the temporal thermometer screening and health questions upon entry as they manifest no symptoms.”
The amended bill will also require the state to start looking for an outside firm to undertake an independent review of how COVID-19 infiltrated New Hampshire nursing homes, and to provide recommendations on how to prepare and better protect these facilities in case of a second wave.
Throughout the pandemic, many nursing homes across the state have said they were lacking in personal protective equipment such as gowns and masks. At the beginning of June, and out of New Hampshire’s 74 nursing homes, only half reported they had enough gowns to last for a week.
“The sector was in a vulnerable state prior to the pandemic,” Williams said. “As a society, we have long failed to value long-term care, despite the ‘Silver Tsunami’ of aging Baby Boomers so long on the horizon and now needing care.”