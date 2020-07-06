(The Center Square) – In an effort to ensure eligible voters can cast their ballots during the pandemic, the New Hampshire Senate recently passed a bill designed to facilitate absentee voting.
Under the bill, which passed unanimously, voters would receive absentee ballots for both the Sept. 3 primary and the Nov. 3 general election if their application is approved. On the absentee application form, voters can now check a box indicating they have a “concern with COVID-19,” rather than checking the “disability” box, as the Attorney General Office's said voters could do in April.
“We have to all rally around the Secretary of State’s office and give them all the support they need to implement all these recommendations and perhaps more so that every eligible voter who wants to vote can do so safely,” Sen. Tom Sherman, D-Rye, told Fosters.com. “That means to fully support the absentee process.”
On the same day, the Senate also voted to pass a bill that would create an independent redistricting commission. The goal of the bill is to avoid partisan drawing of voting districts, which are typically redrawn shortly after the newest U.S. Census.
“This is not about Democrat and Republican, or liberal versus conservative,” Sen. Jon Morgan, D-Brentwood, told NHPR. “It is about right versus wrong.”
Although the independent commission would consist of equal members of each party, it has drawn some criticism.
“The commission actually makes it worse because the commissioners are not accountable,” Sen. Regina Birdsell, R-Hampstead, told NHPR.
The bill allows lawmakers to approve the work of the independent commission, which is also required to work in open meetings.