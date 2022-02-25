(The Center Square) – New Hampshire lawmakers have rejected another push to increase the state’s minimum wage, one of the lowest in the nation.
The proposal would have increased the state's minimum wage from $7.25 an hour to $10 on June 30, 2023, then to $12 by June 30 2024, and to $15 by July 1, 2024. The legislation also called for increasing the state's tipped wage.
But on Tuesday the Republican-controlled Senate Commerce Committee voted 13-10 along party lines to relegate the bill to a study, effectively spelling its demise for the remainder of the legislative session.
Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, said the proposal would hurt businesses, cost jobs, "and adversely impact the people it is trying to help."
Sen. Donna Soucy, D-Manchester, the bill's main sponsor, said the rejection was "disappointing" and sends a message that New Hampshire doesn't care about workers.
"It's both disappointing and frustrating that my Republican colleagues have once again rejected any attempt to even modestly increase the minimum wage for New Hampshire's lowest earners," she said following Tuesday's hearing.
The proposal is one of several filed by Democrats seeking to raise New Hampshire's stagnant minimum wage. Similar proposals to hike the state's wage floor have been rejected every year for the past decade. When Democrats controlled the Legislature in the last session, Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed two minimum wage bills.
Soucy pointed out that Republican lawmakers "enthusiastically" phased out the state's interest and dividends tax, nearly half of which is paid by the states wealthiest.
"I don't know how they can justify providing financial relief to the wealthiest among us but can't pass a modest increase in the minimum wage that stands to financially stabilize those living at the poverty level," she said.
New Hampshire currently does not have a state minimum wage. It defaults to the current federal rate of $7.25, which hasn't been increased since 2009.
Labor leaders back the changes, saying businesses have been taking advantage of New Hampshire’s low taxes and wages to the detriment of workers, as well as the state government.
But business groups say the move would hurt workers because companies would end up hiring fewer people to offset the increased payroll costs.
Congress was considering a proposal to increase the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour as part of a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package last year, but that provision was stripped from the bill before it landed on President Joe Biden's desk.
Biden had voiced support for raising the federal wage but acknowledged there was opposition to the plan among Republicans and some Democratic lawmakers.
Such a move would have forced New Hampshire to either accept the $15 per hour federal wage or pass legislation setting a state minimum wage.
A Congressional Budget Office report estimated that raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour would eliminate 1.4 million jobs, including 13,000 in New Hampshire.