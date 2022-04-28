(The Center Square) – The New Hampshire Senate is moving to scuttle an effort by House Republicans to repeal GOP Gov. Chris Sununu’s voluntary paid leave law.
On Wednesday, the Senate Commerce Committee voted 4-1 to recommend that a proposal to scrap the Granite State Paid Family and Medical Leave Plan be relegated to a study, a move that could spell its demise for the remainder of the session.
The measure must still go before the full Republican-majority Senate for a vote, but opposition from Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley and others in the chamber doesn't bode well for its prospects.
“A lot of work has been put into standing up this program,” Bradley, a Wolfeboro Republican, said during Tuesday’s committee hearing. "I see no reason that we should just repeal it."
The House of Representatives, also a Republican majority, narrowly approved the repeal bill last month 172-164 that went mostly along party lines, with Democrats opposing the measure.
House Republicans who support a repeal say the law is an example of "government overreach" and that taxpayers shouldn't foot the bill for state workers who are also covered by it.
The new paid family and medical leave program was approved as part of the state's two-year $13.5 billion budget signed by Sununu last year.
Under the Granite State Paid Family and Medical Leave Plan, qualifying workers can take the time off for the birth of a child or to care for a newborn, an adopted baby or child. They can also get time off to care for family members with health conditions. The state's 11,000-member workforce automatically qualifies for the benefits.
Businesses that participate in the program and pay for employee premiums can deduct 50% of the amount they paid from their business enterprise taxes.
New Hampshire has wrangled over the creation of a paid leave program for several years, with partisan divisions over making the program mandatory for employers.
Sununu, who vetoed previous proposals from Democrats to create mandatory paid leave programs, said recently that the new program is "the right direction for New Hampshire families" and vowed to move ahead "full steam" to implement it, despite the repeal efforts.
Last month, the Sununu administration released a request for bids from commercial insurance carriers to administer the new program.