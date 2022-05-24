(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is getting more than $18.6 million from the federal government to help clean up drinking water systems by removing contaminants.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has announced plans to distribute more than $2.7 billion to states through its State Revolving Fund programs.
Congress provided more than $1.6 billion for the Clean Water State Revolving Fund and more than $1.1 billion for the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund through the fiscal year 2022 government funding bill, according to members of the state's congressional delegation, who pushed for the funding.
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., said the federal funding will help pay for updating aging water systems to improve safety and quality "while creating jobs in the process."
"Granite State families should never have to worry about access to safe drinking water, but unfortunately that’s a reality for too many," Shaheen said.
The funding comes in addition to money provided by a $1 trillion infrastructure bill signed into law by President Joe Biden in November, which also provides grants for states to update drinking water and wastewater systems.
New Hampshire will get more than $72 million for water and sewer projects from the new infrastructure law, according to the EPA.
Nationally, about $2.9 billion of the funding will help pay for the replacement of aging lead pipes and service lines, while $866 million is intended to address per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances contaminants in water, according to the federal agency.
New England states are dealing with contamination from PFAS chemicals which have been detected in tests of major rivers and other waterways.
The compounds used to make products from rain coats to upholstery have been dubbed "forever chemicals" because they can take thousands of years to degrade. Research has found potential links to illnesses such as kidney cancer and high cholesterol, among other ailments.
Lead contamination from the region's aging underground pipes and plumbing systems is another major concern for drinking water supplies.
Public health officials say no amount of lead in water is safe. Even low concentrations can be harmful, especially for young children and pregnant women.
Members of the state congressional delegation said Landon PFS contamination in New Hampshire is a major problem and the funding will help with removal.
"This federal funding, along with funds we helped to secure in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will help revitalize and rebuild New Hampshire water infrastructure," Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., said in a statement. "Having access to safe drinking water and protecting our water resources is essential to the health of Granite Staters and our economy."