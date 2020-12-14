(The Center Square) – The New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration (NHDRA) recently emphasized the importance of tax security awareness to coincide with the IRS’ Annual National Tax Security Awareness Week.
Assistant Commissioner for the NHDRA Carollynn Lear told The Center Square that New Hampshire is in a particularly good position when it comes to tax fraud because the primary fraud attempted nationally concerns personal income tax returns and the state doesn’t have income tax.
“But we see a lot of the sort of run-of-the-mill, everyday fraud attempts that you or I might see like phishing attempts where a suspicious email might come to a department employee attempting to get information that might be useful or fraudsters pretending to be us to collect money from individuals in the state,” Lear said.
Phishing scams, where fraudsters email, call or text posing as a legitimate business or governmental department, are the principal way personal data is stolen, according to an NHDRA news release.
“One of the tactics that a fraudster uses is to create a sense of panic to try to get a taxpayer or individual to act quickly to remedy an issue, saying something like, 'If you don’t pay this money owed, someone’s going to come knocking on your door to arrest you tomorrow,' creating that elevated sense of panic so that the individual might set aside their instinct to be cautious and try to remedy the issue,” Lear said.
COVID-19 has made the situation worse in general for residents of New Hampshire, Lear said.
Fraud scams related to COVID-19 and the Economic Impact Payment are becoming common, according to the news release. The department iterates they and the IRS will never call individuals as a first form of contact. Both departments reach out initially in writing.
“If the first time you’re hearing from the department is on the phone, I think that should naturally be a suspect communication, and I would always encourage individuals if they do receive something, either phone or mail, that they do believe to be suspect, just take a breath and then either hang up or the first instinct should be to call our call center and confirm the legitimacy of the communication,” Lear said. “If we did send a constituent a letter, our call center would be able to confirm that in the individual’s account.”
With so many individuals working from home as the coronavirus pandemic continues, securing at-home Wi-Fi with a password is especially important, according to the NHDRA’s news release. The department suggests creating a virtual private network (VPN) to securely connect to one’s workplace.
Online shopping poses risks as well. The news release encouraged shopping at sites where the web address begins with “https” as the “s” stands for “secure,” or shoppers can look for the padlock icon in the browser window.