(The Center Square) – New Hampshire has retained its top ranking in the latest study by a personal finance website on which states give residents the biggest bang for their tax bucks.
WalletHub, which released its 2022's States with the Best & Worst Taxpayer ROI analysis, sought to determine in which states do taxpayers get more for the taxes they pay.
The analysis used 30 metrics to compare the quality and efficiency of government services in the 50 states in five categories – education, health, safety, economy, and infrastructure and pollution – noting that state taxes vary widely.
The Granite State was ranked second among the 50 states on taxes paid per capita and fourth on the quality of its government services.
The government services rank was based on the overall efficiency of public health, education, safety, economy, and infrastructure and pollution, according to WalletHub's analysis.
The website also gave New Hampshire a first place ranking for "lowest number of residents living in poverty" and a second place ranking for the "lowest crime rate" among states.
Wallethub pointed out that while federal taxes are consistent, some states get more federal funds than others, and COVID-19 pandemic financial relief also varied among states.