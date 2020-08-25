(The Center Square) – An epidemiologist and a public health researcher at The Dartmouth Institute warns that the number of uninsured in New Hampshire could continue to rise.
Elliott Fisher said while a recent report from the National Center for Coverage Innovation indicated an 8 percent increase in the figure, the data used was current up to almost four months ago.
The COVID-19 pandemic caused tens of thousands in the Granite State to lose their jobs, and along with them, their health insurance coverage.
New Hampshire Business Review reported that 96,000 people, or 11 percent of the state’s population, are uninsured. In 2018, it was just 3 percent.
Many New Hampshire residents’ now-defunct coverage was through their employer, with the state having experienced a 40 percent jump among those ages 18 to 65.
“It’s a big jump,” Fisher told New Hampshire Business Review. “It’s an awful picture.”
Fisher said New Hampshire as actually better off than most states, especially those at the mercy of resurging coronavirus infections.
Fisher said minorities and low-income communities will comprise much of that figure, pointing to the massive layoffs in the food-service industry.
“As with everything else in the United States, when things go wrong, the people who suffer are low-income people and racial minorities because of centuries of systemic racism,” he said. “The burden of a loss of employment and loss of insurance is going to fall squarely on the poor.”
Fisher added that there are ways for people to remain insured even without a job. He listed COBRA as a top option.