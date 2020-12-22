(The Center Square) – New Hampshire Republicans have nominated veteran state Rep. Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, to take over the reins as the next speaker of the House of Representatives.
Packard, 71, will replace the late Speaker Dick Hinch, R-Merrimack, who died of COVID-19 complications two weeks ago.
"Losing Speaker Hinch has been difficult for all of us, and this is not my first choice of how I wanted this session to go," Packard, 71, said in a statement. "However, we must continue our work, we must continue his work, and I promise that I will continue to further Dick’s vision of how he would have run the House."
Hinch died on Dec. 9 at age 71, just days after being sworn in for a seventh term and presiding over the Legislature's Organization Day, which was held outdoors at the University of New Hampshire in Durham.
Democrats criticized the GOP for holding the event in person amid the coronavirus pandemic, and many lawmakers skipped the event, opting instead to take the oath of office virtually.
Hinch was GOP minority leader in the previous two-year session, when Democrats controlled the 400-member House. He served as majority leader in the 2016-17 session.
Packard, who has served as interim Speaker since Hinch's passing, is a veteran lawmaker who was elected to a 15th term in the Nov. 3 elections. He edged out two other candidates who had sought the speakership, Reps. Al Baldasaro, R-Londonderry, and Tim Lang, R-Sanbornton.
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu congratulated Packard and praised his party's choice to lead the House, which the GOP took over from Democrats in November.
“As Speaker, Sherm will keep the Republican Caucus united, carry on Dick Hinch’s incredible legacy of service and work with Senate President Chuck Morse to deliver results for the people of New Hampshire," Sununu said in a statement.
In his statement, Packard said the demands of the speakership require someone with the "experience and background to hit the ground running" and acknowledged that lawmakers face myriad challenges amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"We need to get the people’s work done in the midst of a public health emergency," he said. "It won’t be easy, but I believe we can meet our goals and deadlines while putting health and safety first. Let’s buckle down. Let’s get to work."
The House is scheduled to vote on Packard's nomination when it gathers on Jan. 6 at UNH's Durham campus.