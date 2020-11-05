(The Center Square) – While New Hampshire Democrats retained their seats in federal elections, Republicans regained the majority in the state’s Senate, House of Representatives and Executive Council.
New Hampshire’s incumbent Republican Gov. Chris Sununu also won election to his third term in office against Democrat Dan Feltes and Libertarian Darryl Perry.
“New Hampshire Republicans ran as a unified ticket that put New Hampshire first, and the result is an incoming Republican Majority in the Executive Council and both chambers at the State House,” Sununu tweeted Nov. 4. “I am pleased that Granite State voters rejected the DC style politics that had crept into the State House these last two years, and I am excited to get to work with our new Republican majorities to deliver results for the people of this state.”
Republicans across the state celebrated their victories, including the flip of the Senate from a 14-10 Democratic majority to a 14-10 Republican majority.
“In case you didn't hear yet, we were also successful in flipping the NH Senate from blue to red and the Republicans now hold a 14-10 majority! I could not be prouder of the team that we have put together to help Governor Sununu get New Hampshire back on track in the coming years,” incumbent Sen. Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, said in a Facebook post Nov. 5.
The Senate Republican Caucus nominated District 22 Sen. Chuck Morse as Senate president. Morse previously served as Senate president from 2013 to 2018.
The closest Senate races included the battle between Republican Gary Daniels, who won back the District 11 seat against incumbent Democrat Shannon Chandley with 17,457-17,259 votes, and the battle for District 9, which was a narrow victory for Republican Denise Ricciardi, with 17,920 votes over Democrat Jeanne Dietsch, who had 17,511 votes, according to preliminary tallies.
The state’s House of Representatives transitioned from a Democratic stronghold of 230-157 (including Libertarian Rep. Robert Daniel) with 13 vacancies to a Republican majority of 213-187.
“So excited to serve in a Republican MAJORITY! Thank you, New Hampshire!” Republican Rep. Joe Sweeney tweeted Nov. 4 while sharing news of Republicans gaining the majority in the House.
Republican candidate Jeffrey Greeson’s 3,018-2,914 preliminary votes victory over Democratic incumbent Rep. Francesca Diggs for the Grafton 16 district was among the closest races.
In the Executive Council, Republican councilors Joseph Kenney, Dave Wheeler, Janet Stevens and incumbent Ted Gatsas will join member-elect Democrat Cinde Warmington (District 2) in overseeing the allocations of state treasury funds and improvements to the state’s infrastructure, among other duties. Wheeler narrowly beat incumbent executive councilor Debora Pignatelli in their race for District 5 with 75,287 votes compared with her 74,060 votes, according to preliminary results from the Secretary of State. Prior to the election, the Democrats had a 3-2 majority. Councilor Andru Volinsky, a Democrat, had lost to Feltes in the primary election for governor earlier in 2020.