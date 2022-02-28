(The Center Square) — Gov. Chris Sununu has pulled bottles of Russian vodka from New Hampshire's state-run liquor stores in response to the invasion of Ukraine, a decision that could measure into a $20 million impact.
On Saturday, Sununu signed an executive order directing the New Hampshire Liquor Commission to remove Russian-made and Russian-branded spirits from the shelves or outlets across the state "until further notice."
"New Hampshire stands with the people of Ukraine in their fight for freedom," Sununu, a Republican, posted on social media.
The move comes as Ukrainians are bracing for more assaults by Russian troops, which are closing in on the capital of Kyiv as skirmishes erupt on the city’s outskirts.
A spokesman for the New Hampshire Liquor Commission over the weekend said state-run outlets have complied with the order by removing bottles of Russian liquor off the shelves.
The targeted brands include Russian-made or blended vodkas such as Russian Standard, Hammer and Sickle, and Stolichnaya, the state agency said.
New Hampshire is one of the 13 states that controls the sale of liquor. The state has nearly 70 state-run liquor stores strategically located along highways, near borders with neighboring states and major urban centers. Those tax-free outlets often attract consumers from other states seeking cheaper booze.
Sununu told WMUR News 9 that New Hampshire liquor outlets sell an estimated $20 million of Russian-made booze a year. He said the executive order is symbolic, but could have an impact on the Russian liquor industry if other states take similar actions.
"People are losing their lives," Sununu told the news outlet. "It's unprovoked aggression, and if we can get New Hampshire to do their part and take these products off of the Russian shelves ... it's a good thing."
Russia's attack on Ukraine, which ignited worldwide protests, has prompted multiple states and Canadian officials to call on liquor and wine stores to pull Russian spirits from shelves.
An estimated 368,000 Ukrainians have left the country for neighboring areas since the fighting started Thursday, according to the U.N. refugee agency.
Four other states — Ohio, Utah, Pennsylvania and Virginia — have directed state-run liquor stores to remove Russian liquor brands from their shelves.
"This was just one opportunity we had to make a statement," Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said in a statement. "We don't have to buy things from them. We don't have to reward bad behavior."
Some commentators have pointed out that Stolichnaya — an iconic Russian vodka brand — is now made in Latvia, which is a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.
In a statement on the company's website, Stoli Group posted that it "stands for peace in Europe and in solidarity with the Ukrainian people."