(The Center Square) – New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu recently announced a $35 million housing relief fund to help homeowners and small businesses get back on their feet.
As part of the effort to help Granite Staters during the recovery from the coronavirus-imposed economic shutdown, the grace period on foreclosures and evictions will be extended to 30 days instead of seven days.
Homeless shelters will also be receiving $15 million in grants to help them take care of the state’s homeless population.
New Hampshire’s rural areas and North Country will be receiving a total of $50 million to invest in technology that will allow more residents to work from home. Sununu hopes it will also give more children the opportunity of remote learning from home.
"It's going to be unlike anything we've done before," Sununu said in a recent news conference.
The state is also investing $2 million to help businesses with data and marketing in a post-coronavirus economy.
Private colleges and universities will also be receiving $10 million in relief. Sununu said these private institutions by law are not allowed to use their endowments to cover operating costs.
"We want to stand with them to make sure they are a part of our success and we are a part of theirs," Sununu said,
An additional $250 million or more in the CARES Act fund has not been designated yet, but Sununu said all the money will be spent eventually.
Starting on June 29, businesses in the entertainment, music, and arts industry will finally be allowed to reopen in limited capacities. Sununu said these are the last businesses that will need guidance.
Sununu said a second surge of infections could happen, especially when students return to school in the fall, but he said the state would be prepared to handle it, and there would be contact tracing programs in place.