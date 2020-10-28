(The Center Square) – State regulators have approved a siting certificate for the New Hampshire’s largest solar energy project, which would be located in the southwestern town of Fitzwilliam, where the project awaits approval by the town’s planning board.
Florida-based NextEra Energy Resources, LLC (NEER), which operates renewable energy installations throughout the country, wants to begin construction on the Chinook solar project in November, S&P Global Market Intelligence reported.
The 30-megawatt installation would cover about 100 acres of land.
Solar projects are partially funded by investment tax credits (ITC), according to the company’s application, which states that “25% investment tax credit is assumed on qualified capital expenditures.”
Under current industry rules, tax incentives can last for a decade, but as the credits gradually decrease and expire, it has raised questions about less productivity as the facilities fall into disrepair.
New Hampshire is less reliant on solar power than other New England states.
“Wind and solar only supply about 2-3% of NH’s electric mix today,” Leslie Anderson, president and CEO of the Propane Gas Association of New England, told The Center Square by email. “Renewable energies are often more expensive than other sources of energy and they are not constant in their supply. When it is very sunny or windy these sources may be supplying more energy, but when the sun doesn’t shine and the wind doesn’t blow, we have to use other mixes.”
Heath Barefoot of NEER, the Chinook Solar project director, said in the company’s application that the installation will serve the needs of the community by promoting economic development.
Anderson noted that a number of small, family owned businesses operate in New Hampshire’s energy market.
“If we don’t keep a dynamic energy mix, we won’t have local propane companies in every small town throughout NH to keep our customers supplied with emergency fuel in times of need,” Anderson said. “Whether it be a pandemic or a winter storm where homes and hospitals switch over to propane generators when the power goes out, we need to make sure we support diverse energy options for NH as we move forward together as a state to reduce carbon emissions.”