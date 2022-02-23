(The Center Square) – New Hampshire has reached a $25 million settlement with agrochemical giant Monsanto over allegations of PCB contamination in state waters spanning decades, according to the attorney general’s office.
The settlement, which was announced on Tuesday, stems from a federal lawsuit filed by the state in 2000 alleging that from 1929 to 1977 the Missouri-based company marketed and sold numerous products containing PCBs "knowing that the toxic chemicals caused harm to human health and the environment."
Attorney General John Formella's office said the contamination polluted more than 100 bodies of water in the state that required regular advisories against fishing and recreational activities.
"We challenged Monsanto to step up and address the contamination that they caused in the 1970’s," Formella said in a statement. "We are pleased that we were able to efficiently resolve this case in a way that will provide tremendous benefits to the state."
PCBs were banned in 1979 but are still found in some foreign-made products, such as window caulking, floor finishes, thermal insulation and electrical equipment. The toxic compounds don't break down and can enter the food chain by contaminating agricultural crops.
Under the terms of the settlement, Monsanto and its subsidiary companies do not admit any wrongdoing and will be shielded from any future civil or criminal liabilities related to the contamination.
The state will keep about $20 million of the settlement funds, Formella's office said, with the remainder going to attorneys fees and court costs.
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu said the settlement shows New Hampshire is serious about holding polluters accountable and will provide the revenues needed "to remedy the harm" that PCBs have caused in the state's waterways.
"New Hampshire has a long and proud tradition of protecting our precious natural resources," Sununu said in a statement. "As an environmental engineer, I spent many years cleaning up PCB contamination, and I know firsthand the costs these efforts can place on individuals and communities."