Tourists watch the moon rise June 26, 2018, over the Atlantic Ocean near The Pier in Old Orchard Beach, Maine. Old Orchard Beach has long been a popular summer destination for French-speaking Canadians from Quebec.

 Robert F. Bukaty / AP photo

New Hampshire came in seventh highest in a new study by the WalletHub website that shows which states’ tourism industries have suffered the most during the coronavirus pandemic, based on two key dimensions.

The state earned a total score of 59.64 in the study by the personal finances website, with the maximum score set at 100. In the “State Dependency on Travel & Tourism” category, the state received a rank of sixth, and in the “State Aggressiveness Against Coronavirus” rank, the state earned the rank of 18th.

All 50 states and the District of Columbia were ranked in the WalletHub analysis.

As many as 5.9 million American jobs may be lost through the end of April as the result of virus-related shut-down orders, according to an analysis from the U.S. Travel Association and Tourism Economics. But stimulus money provided to employees and businesses by the federal government may help to blunt that impact, WalletHub reported.

Within the two main tourism dimensions examined by the website, researchers made their rankings using 10 different metrics, including the share of travel-related employment within the state and how much tourism contributes to the state’s gross domestic product.

States Whose Tourism Industries Are Affected Most by Covid-19

Overall RankStateTotal Score"State Dependency on Travel & Tourism Industry" Rank"State Aggressiveness Against Coronavirus" Rank
1Hawaii81.3812
2Montana67.75310
3Nevada66.92241
4Vermont64.6055
5Massachusetts61.38114
6Florida60.77429
7New Hampshire59.64618
8District of Columbia59.50715
9New York59.33814
10California56.881023
11Maine56.70158
12Rhode Island56.56163
13Connecticut55.251221
14Alaska55.16171
15Wyoming54.45945
16New Mexico53.491412
17Maryland52.85216
18Colorado52.521336
19Arizona49.251824
20Idaho48.381929
21Washington47.892217
22Tennessee47.662033
23Delaware46.95347
24Illinois45.892328
25Oregon45.452431
26South Carolina44.702534
27Louisiana44.682722
28Georgia43.782835
29Virginia43.042938
30Texas42.973127
31New Jersey42.563316
32Utah41.483243
33West Virginia40.913813
34Missouri40.743537
35North Carolina39.953639
36Kansas39.333919
37Kentucky38.734811
38Ohio38.07519
39Michigan37.654140
40Pennsylvania37.324224
41Minnesota36.854420
42North Dakota35.863047
43South Dakota35.742651
44Mississippi34.324642
45Indiana34.004926
46Wisconsin33.595032
47Alabama33.354743
48Nebraska31.303750
49Oklahoma30.894346
50Iowa30.424048
51Arkansas26.834549

Source: WalletHub.com

