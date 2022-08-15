(The Center Square) – The New Hampshire attorney general's office is headed back to the negotiating table to come up with a new plan to compensate hundreds of victims of physical and sexual abuse at a state-run juvenile correctional facility.
On Wednesday, the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee directed Attorney General John Formella to rework the terms of a proposed $100 million settlement to resolve decades-old allegations of abuse at the Sununu Youth Services Center, formerly known as the Youth Services Center.
Lawmakers cited a number of concerns, ranging from proposed guidelines for valuing sexual and physical abuse to the possibility that victims who do not have attorneys representing them won't be able to file claims for compensation. The panel tabled consideration of the plan and told Formella to come back with an updated settlement.
In a statement, several Democratic committee members ripped the plan and urged the AG's office to come up with a proposal "that places victims' well-being at the forefront."
"Despite repeated promises of a victim-centered and trauma-informed claims process, the Fiscal Committee was presented with a document where the caps (on settlements) are too low, the process is overly burdensome, and the state is given a bulk discount on the physical and sexual abuse of children," the lawmakers said.
In May, Gov. Chris Sununu signed off on a $100 million settlement to compensate victims of physical and sexual abuse at the juvenile correctional facility named for former Gov. John H. Sununu, father of the current governor.
Under the deal, which was approved by the state Legislature, victims of sexual abuse with legitimate claims will be eligible for payments of up to $1.5 million, while payouts for victims of physical abuse would be capped at $150,000.
In his plan, Formella had outlined details such as the process of filing claims, guidelines for valuing abuse, investigating claims and determining how much to pay individual victims.
The state's juvenile detention center has been rocked by scandal over allegations that former staff physically and sexually abused hundreds of teens at the facility.
To date, more than 450 former residents of the facility have sued the state over claims of abuse, with some allegations dating back as far as the early-1960s.
A criminal probe, launched more than two years ago, is ongoing. At least 11 suspects, many former staffers, have been arrested, according to the state.
The settlement was opposed by advocates for victims who argued that the compensation wasn't enough and should have included victims who suffered "emotional abuse" at the facility.
Members of the legislative panel echoed those concerns during Wednesday's hearing on Formella's plan, urging his office to come up with a better plan to compensate victims.
"We want to give justice," Sen. Lou D’Allesandro, D-Manchester, said during Wednesday's hearing. "Justice delayed is justice denied, and some of these people have waited a long, long period of time."