(The Center Square) – Republican Gov. Chris Sununu's signature paid leave program could be in jeopardy after a New Hampshire House committee approved a plan to repeal the yet-to-be implemented system.
On Wednesday, the House Labor, Industrial, and Rehabilitative Services narrowly voted to approve a bill to repeal the new law, which allows workers whose businesses participate to get paid at least 60% of regular wages for up to six weeks, if they take time off for personal, health or family reasons. The vote was 11-10 with Republicans leading support of the repeal.
The committee's recommendation that the bill "ought to pass" came after lawmakers peppered a Sununu administration official with questions about details of the new program.
Insurance Commissioner Chris Nikolopoulos defended the plan and said New Hampshire is "trailblazing" by being one of the only states to make the program voluntary.
"We’ve been hearing how critical this program is, that people want it," he told the panel. "Once we get this program off the ground, we are going to see if they actually get it."
Repeal supporters say the law is an example of "government overreach" and argue that taxpayers shouldn't foot the bill for state workers who are also covered by it.
The new paid family and medical leave program, which gets underway in 2023, was approved as part of the state's two-year $13.5 billion budget signed by Sununu last year.
There are several categories under which qualifying workers could take the time off, including the birth of a child or to care for a newborn, an adopted baby or child. They could also get time off to care for a spouse, a child or parent who has a serious health condition. The state's 11,000-member workforce automatically qualifies for the benefits.
New Hampshire has wrangled over the creation of a paid leave program for several years, with partisan divisions over making the program mandatory for employers.
In 2019, Sununu vetoed a paid family leave bill approved by the then-Democratic controlled Legislature that would have required businesses to provide universal coverage. He called the plan an "income tax" and vetoed a similar proposal offered by Democratic lawmakers last year.
But Sununu came back with a plan of his own that made the paid leave system voluntary and didn't require "universal" coverage. He pushed the plan through the GOP-controlled Legislature during last year's budget process, with support from Democrats and opposition from some Republican lawmakers.
Businesses that participate in the program and pay for employee premiums can deduct 50% of the amount they paid in premiums from their business enterprise taxes, the law states.
The measure now heads to the full House of Representatives for a vote before the Senate and ultimately Sununu's desk, where it faces the likelihood of a veto.