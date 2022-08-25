(The Center Square) – A New Hampshire panel has rejected a request to bar several lawmakers who are advocating for the state secede from the U.S. from running for reelection in the fall elections.
The Ballot Law Commission on Wednesday tossed out a complaint claiming that a group of state representatives who are advocating secession are in violation of a section of the 14th Amendment that prohibits insurrectionists and those who incite rebellions from holding public office.
Karen Steele, of Atkinson, had asked the commission to bar any of the 13 lawmakers who are part of the Free State Project from running for office or seeking reelection this fall.
"I just think it's appalling that we have elected representatives who are spending their time and energy planning to secede from the union,” Steele told the panel.
But members of the commission said while they object to the effort to secede from the union, they have no authority to rule on issues related to the constitution.
A group of 14 lawmakers, known as the Free State movement, argue that while secession would likely mean a loss of federal funding and other support from Washington, there would also be benefits for New Hampshire's residents, such as not having to pay a federal income tax. New Hampshire has no state income tax.
The group published a list of more than 70 reasons that New Hampshire should secede from the union – ranging from federal "anti-gun laws" to "corona-facsism" and violations of civil rights by federal agencies – and suggested that the Granite State was well-positioned to go it alone.
Free Staters were eyeing a referendum for the November ballot but the effort fizzled out. They have vowed to revive the push for a statewide vote on the issue in the next legislative session.
The move is backed by a conservative group called Liberty Block, which says New Hampshire voters haven't had the chance to "reevaluate" their relationship with the federal government in hundreds of years.
"Their ancestors made the decision to join the union 240 years ago, in a different world, one in which the federal government did not violate our every right, and did not steal half of our money to fund their tyranny," the group posted.
New Hampshire isn't the only state where lawmakers have proposed secession.
In California, Texas and Utah, lawmakers have proposed similar measures in recent years seeking to sever ties with the federal government. None have gained much traction.
Many scholars have questioned the legality of states to secede from Washington, D.C., however, pointing out that rulings by the U.S. Supreme Court dating back to the Civil War have deemed it to be unconstitutional.