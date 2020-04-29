(The Center Square) – With the COVID-19 pandemic causing a steep economic downturn, many New Hampshire homeowners may find it difficult to pay their property taxes later this year.
But with the situation still unfolding, a tax holiday is not the solution, Ray Chadwick, chairman of the advocacy group Granite State Taxpayers, told The Center Square.
“It should be handled on a case by case basis,” Chadwick said. “It doesn’t make sense to come up with a tax holiday – that will move the problem from a subset of taxpayers to everybody, and I just don’t think we’re quite at a point where that should be happening.”
According to the New Hampshire Municipal Association, property taxes go by appraised value as of April 1; first installment bills usually hit mailboxes the first week in June.
Even with unemployment at record levels, not everyone has started receiving payments.
With an additional $600 a week due from the federal government, some people could end up making more than what they did, Chadwick said, adding that making what one was earning should really be the maximum, but the difference may help some people pay their tax bills.
Between March 15 and April 11, there were 125,232 new unemployment claims filed with New Hampshire’s Department of Employment Security, according to a news release.
The shutdown orders to serve public health have inevitably led to less tax revenue, particularly in hospitality and tourism, Chadwick said. While the full damage extent may not be known until the economy starts to reopen, it’s up to local jurisdictions to act prudently and live within their budgets.
“From state policy makers to local government and boards, anybody that has a component in that should be conducting themselves to not increase costs, and let’s not raise taxes because that inhibits business, commerce, and people’s ability to spend.”
He urged particular caution against higher business taxes when businesses are already financially stressed. “That’s not the right direction,” Chadwick said.
“In city or town governments, we need to understand there may be problems with collections, so let’s reduce costs. It makes sense when you know there’s going to be a revenue challenge from a population already burdened with issues because of the consequences of this virus.”