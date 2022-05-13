(The Center Square) – New Hampshire's highest court is ordering the state to redraw new congressional district maps after ruling that a Republican-led redistricting plan is unconstitutional.
An order issued by the state Supreme Court on Thursday, which sides with the Democrats who sued the state over proposed boundaries for the state's two U.S. House seats, gives state leaders another three weeks to come up with a new redistricting plan. If lawmakers and Republican Gov. Chris Sununu can't agree to a new plan by June 1, justices said they will draw the maps.
"This court has both the authority and the obligation to ensure that the upcoming election proceeds under illegally valid congressional district plan," justices wrote in the 15-page ruling. "Accordingly, we will take the necessary steps to formulate a district plan that complies with all applicable laws in order to protect the fundamental rights of New Hampshire voters."
The court's ruling notes that the state's deadline for filing to run for Congress – which runs from June 1-10 – and a primary are approaching without the resolution to the impasse.
Justices said the court would use a "least change" approach to creating new congressional districts if legislative leaders can't agree to a constitutionally legal redistricting plan.
"Any congressional redistricting plan that we may adopt will reflect the least change necessary to remedy the constitutional deficiencies in the existing congressional districts," justices wrote.
At issue are political maps, drawn by the state's Republican majority, that would make the 1st Congressional District more Republican by shifting several GOP-leaning communities into the district while the 2nd Congressional District would be slightly more Democratic by including several Democratic-leaning communities. Both House seats are currently held by Democrats.
Sununu, a Republican, has pledged to veto the maps approved by the House and Senate, saying the districts don't "pass the smell test" and offering his own redistricting plan.
Democrats, led by former House Speaker Terie Norelli, filed a legal challenge against the plan, alleging that it was unconstitutional and favored Republicans. The lawsuit asked the court to toss out congressional maps and create new boundaries for the districts ahead of the 2022 elections.
Lawyers for Republican legislative leaders argued before the Supreme Court that New Hampshire's Constitution gave them broad authority over the redistricting process.
But justices disagreed with that argument, ruling that the political maps would be illegal based on changes in the state's population.
In a joint statement issued after the court's ruling Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, and House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, said they will be convening a conference committee to "discuss" legislation to set a redistricting plan for the two congressional districts "based on population changes in the federal decennial census."
The leaders said the Republican-led committee will "work together on a new map apportioning our congressional districts that is constitutional, fair, and released in a timely manner to ensure that the public has an opportunity to provide input."
The U.S. Constitution requires states to draw new congressional district lines every 10 years, following the census, to account for changes in population. States also use those numbers to draw maps for their federal and state legislative districts.
Between 2010 and 2019, New Hampshire grew by about 4%, adding 57,600 new residents for a total population of 1,379,089, according to 2020 U.S. Census data.
In its ruling, the Supreme Court reiterated that the Legislature "is not precluded from enacting a legally valid congressional district plan" before the June 1 deadline to finalize the maps.