(The Center Square) – New Hampshire officials are wrangling over when the state should shut down a problem-plagued juvenile detention facility, which has been rocked by allegations of physical and sexual abuse for decades.
A state law approved earlier this year calls for closing the Sununu Youth Services Center by next March. Lawmakers and advocates have acknowledged more time is needed.
A new report by the state's child advocate, released Friday, calls on lawmakers to take up a bill in the next session to extend the scheduled closure date – "ideally" to 2024 but no later than 2025 – while the state constructs a new facility.
"There is no question that New Hampshire needs an alternative to the current juvenile detention facility," Cassandra Sanchez wrote in the report. "However, closing the facility without a plan for the children should not be an option. Other states have done that with potentially disastrous results for children."
The state's 144-bed juvenile detention center – renamed for former Gov. John H. Sununu, father of the current governor – opened in 1993 but over the years its population has dwindled. Sanchez said there are only a dozen juveniles currently housed at the facility.
Lawmakers debated plans for a new facility in the previous legislative session but couldn't reach consensus on the size of a new juvenile detention center. A Senate plan called for an 18-bed facility, while a House plan suggested 12 beds. In her report, Sanchez recommends at least 18 beds.
The center has been marred by scandal over allegations that former staff physically and sexually abused hundreds of teens at the facility.
To date, more than 450 former residents of the facility have sued the state over claims of abuse, with some allegations dating back as far as the early-1960s. A criminal probe, launched more than two years ago, is still underway. Nearly a dozen suspects, many former staffers, have been arrested and charged, according to the state.
In May, Gov. Chris Sununu signed off on a $100 million settlement to compensate victims of physical and sexual abuse at the juvenile correctional facility.
Under the deal, which was approved by the state Legislature, victims of sexual abuse with legitimate claims will be eligible for payments of up to $1.5 million, while payouts for victims of physical abuse would be capped at $150,000. The new law also called for closing the center by March and coming up with a plan to build a new facility.
But in August, the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee directed Attorney General John Formella to rework the terms of the settlement, citing concerns about a lack of guidelines for valuing sexual and physical abuse to the possibility that victims won't be able to file claims for compensation.
Lawmakers are expected to revisit the issue in the next session, when they are likely to consider extending the closure date and funding for a new facility.