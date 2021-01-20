(The Center Square) – As Democrat Joe Biden was sworn into office on Wednesday as America's 46th president, the four members of New Hampshire's all-Democrat congressional delegation were among those in the audience for the scaled down ceremony on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol.
"Today is a day of progress, excitement, & reflection for our country – as we celebrate this new era for our nation," U.S. Rep. Ann Kuster, D-N.H., posted on Twitter. "I’m focused on where we go next. Onward!"
U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., quoted from Biden's inaugural speech in a social media post that "democracy has prevailed."
"Today our country moves forward," Pappas wrote. "Congratulations to our new President, @JoeBiden!"
U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., said she has attended every presidential inauguration dating back to 1993, when Democrat Bill Clinton was first sworn into office.
"A peaceful transfer of power is the hallmark of our democracy," Shaheen posted on Twitter. "Our democracy will endure."
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-NH, who also attended the inauguration, echoed those sentiments in a Twitter post: "The peaceful transfer of power is at the bedrock of our democracy."
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican and Trump supporter, also congratulated Biden and said he plans to begin "opening lines of communication" with the new administration "so that New Hampshire has a seat at the table."
"This is an incredibly important and uncertain time for our country, where polarization and divisions run deep," Sununu said. "I join the people of New Hampshire in rooting for the success of the United States of America under President Biden."
Biden, 78, was sworn into office Wednesday with Vice President Kamala Harris, after defeating incumbent Republican President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in the Nov. 3 elections. Biden beat Trump by nearly 60,000 votes in New Hampshire.
The attack of the U.S. Capitol by Trump's supporters on Jan. 6 cast a long shadow over the ceremony, which had already been scaled back because of COVID-19 precautions. The National Mall was closed to the public for security and health concerns.
In his inaugural address, Biden called on Americans to remember those lost to the COVID-19 pandemic and to begin the process of healing as a nation.
"Today, we celebrate the triumph not of a candidate but of a cause, the cause of democracy," Biden said. "The people – the will of the people – have been heard."