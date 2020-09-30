(The Center Square) – New Hampshire officials have accused a Washington, D.C., woman of committing voting fraud.
New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald said the state’s Multicounty Grand Jury indicted 57-year-old Mary Kate Lowndes on a felony charge of wrongful voting.
MacDonald’s office said Lowndes faces misdemeanor charges, including one on a charge of misusing an absentee ballot.
Lowndes allegedly used a Derry address to vote in the 2018 midterm election and the 2016 presidential election, but she did not reside there, The Eagle-Tribune reported.
New Hampshire state law says that residency can be established where an individual primarily resides, and they must vote where their primary residence is located.
It further accuses her of lying to get her 2018 ballot, stating that she voted by absentee ballot despite her ineligibility.
If found guilty of the lone felony charge, Lowndes could serve up to seven years of imprisonment and pay a $4,000 fine. The two misdemeanor charges are punishable by a yearlong prison sentence and a $2,000 fine.
A conviction also strips an offender of their right to vote in New Hampshire, as dictated in the state constitution, The Eagle-Tribune reported.