(The Center Square) – New Hampshire plans to dole out funds to help bring high-speed internet service to underserved communities throughout the state.
The state Department of Business and Economic Affairs said it is launching a second round of funding that will provide up to $40 million in grants to internet providers for connecting cities and towns to broadband. Earlier this year, the department released $50 million in grants through the program.
BEA Commissioner Taylor Caswell said the first round of grant funding was competitive, and he expects there to be a lot of interest in the latest disbursement.
"It is clear there is more capability from internet service providers to get us closer to our goals of increasing access to high-speed internet across New Hampshire," he said in a statement.
The money will be distributed by the state's newly-created Broadband Connect Program, which will provide taxpayer-funded incentives to internet service providers to expand infrastructure in communities that lack access to high-speed broadband service.
Some groups have criticized the plan, arguing that the state shouldn't be diverting taxpayer money to companies to build infrastructure that will ultimately be paid for by consumers.
Roughly 5% of New Hampshire residents live in an area without broadband coverage, while 63% live in areas with only one provider, according to data provided by the White House. Those percentages are higher in rural sections of the state.
Money for the broadband grants comes from the state's $66 million share of funding through the federal Capital Projects Fund, which was created as part of the American Rescue Plan Act to connect more households to the internet.
New Hampshire is one of four states – including Virginia, West Virginia and Louisiana – to share in disbursements from the $10 billion fund.