(The Center Square) – The latest edition of the United States Prosperity Index ranks New Hampshire fourth, as the Granite State received high marks for its living conditions and low crime rate.
London-based think-tank Legatum Institute created the index, which is a comprehensive assessment of all aspects of prosperity that also include governance, education and economic quality.
New Hampshire was ranked fifth in 2020 and 10th in 2011, according to the institute.
Living conditions are based on financial resources, nutrition, access to basic services and how safe the living and working environment is for residents. New Hampshire ranked first in material resources and nutrition.
The Granite State ranked second for safety and security, which covers property crime, violent crime and mass killings.
“Alongside many other states, rates of identity theft increased during the latest year, reflecting perhaps a change in criminal activity during the pandemic,” said Shaun Flanagan, Director of Impact and Partnerships at the Legatum Institute and lead author of the United States Prosperity Index report in an email interview. “ Unlike many other states, New Hampshire saw a deterioration in Violent crime, due to rates of murder and rape increasing slightly over the past decade.”
The state also received high ratings for its natural environment (7th) and personal freedom (5th)
On the low side, New Hampshire ranked 31st for governance.
“The state has a particularly weak performance on political accountability, due to lack of transparency around state campaign finances and a weak performance on the Rule of Law, as a result of a lack of access to justice within the state for those that need it,” Flanagan said.
New Hampshire also ranked 31st for infrastructure. The measure is based on the state’s communication network, transportation and resources which includes the quality reliability and affordability of the energy network and access and use of water resources, according to the report.
Overall, the United States ranks 18th out of 167 nations and improved over the past 10 years, according to the report. However, the pandemic led to some declines in prosperity, according to the authors of the report.
“Shutting down certain parts of the U.S. economy resulted in 20 million non-farm workers losing their jobs,” the authors wrote. “As a result of this action, unemployment spiked sharply upwards, from just over 4 percent in March 2020 to over 14 percent in April 2020. Although this has fallen back sharply since, it is still over 50 percent higher than was pre-pandemic and there were still eight million fewer jobs in April 2021 than in February 2020.”