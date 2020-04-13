(The Center Square) – Gov. Chris Sununu signed an executive order that addressed a variety of issues municipalities were facing by loosening regulations that will remain effective while New Hampshire is in a state of emergency.
“[The order addresses] problem areas they’re going to have issues complying with, like the difficulty of having hearings, the difficulty of buildings being shut down and still being able to operate,” Margaret Byrnes, executive director of the Municipal Association, recently told the Concord Monitor.
A major change under the executive order is municipalities can go over budget without holding a public hearing if the spending is related to the pandemic and they get approval from the state Department of Revenue Administration.
A second change is builders and contractors can continue construction work – as a last resort – in shut down offices without needing permission slips as long as they get permission from the owner and document all their work.
Smaller changes include allowing marriage licenses that expire during the state of emergency to be extended 60 days from the end of the state of emergency.
Municipalities can also swear in newly elected officials over a video call, or through a phone call as long as there is a witness, such as a family member, present with the oath taker.
Municipalities are no longer required to hold meetings but can choose to meet online as necessary.