(The Center Square) – More than 80,000 cases of COVID-19 had already been reported worldwide when New Hampshire officials stepped in front of news cameras one year ago to announce the state's first suspected case of the mystery illness.
The state's first case, identified only as a health care worker from Grafton County who had recently visited Italy, was disclosed by state health officials at a March 2 news briefing. At the time, the case was one of four suspected COVID-19 infections statewide, but state officials expected the numbers to grow.
Within weeks, New Hampshire would be under a state of emergency with dozens of new cases being reported daily.
Gov. Chris Sununu would eventually close schools, shutter businesses and impose other restrictions on travel and gatherings to curb the spread of the virus and prevent the state's health care system from becoming overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.
Tens of thousands of people lost their jobs as hotels, movie theaters and other businesses closed.
A month into the pandemic, Sununu issued a 'stay at home' order that asked residents only to go out for food and other basic necessities. Sununu would extend that order at least once before easing the restrictions in May as the virus' curve was flattened.
Sununu eased some of those restrictions as cases dropped in May but resisted calls from public health experts to tighten rules on the state's businesses and public gatherings as the state wrestled with a second surge of the coronavirus during the holidays.
New Hampshire was also one of the last states in the country to set a mask mandate, which Sununu imposed by executive order in November.
Sununu has also faced pressure from pro-business groups and conservatives upset over the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions. Some have even protested outside of his Newfields home over the statewide mask mandate.
He's also faced heat from members of his own party. Republican lawmakers have filed dozens of bills this legislative session aimed at blunting the power of the executive branch to impose COVID-19 related restrictions.
Sununu issued more than a dozen executive orders last year as part of the state's response to the outbreak, many of which remain in effect.
All told, nearly 76,000 Granite Staters have contracted COVID-19 – and 1,170 have died – as New Hampshire marks the anniversary of its first infected case.
State health officials point out that 95% of those who have been infected have recovered.
Overall, New Hampshire's public health metrics have improved greatly in recent weeks with the number of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations declining. As of Tuesday, there were about 2300 active cases and about 90 patients in the hospital.
And despite the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, New Hampshire's state revenues continue to outperform budget writers' expectations.
Tax receipts for January totaled $181.4 million – about $30 million above the projections for the state's two year budget, and $43.3 million more than a year ago, according to the New Hampshire Department of Administrative Services. Year to date, the state has collected $1.21 billion, about 7.5% above initial budget projections.
Sen. Lou D’Allesandro, D-Manchester, the Senate's longest serving member, said New Hampshire fared better than many other states during the pandemic, which he attributes that to its size, strong economy, and the government's quick response to the outbreak.
But he, like many other state leaders, cautions against moving too quickly to reopen.
"We've been lucky in New Hampshire but we're not out of the woods yet," D’Allesandro said. "This thing is going to be with us for a while. The biggest mistake we could make would be to open up too soon, and then we'll be right back where we were before."