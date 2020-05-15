(The Center Square) – New Hampshire small businesses can apply for $400,000 million in grants funded by money received from the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act, Gov. Chris Sununu announced Friday.
The Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery, also known as GOFERR, released $595 million in funds.
The small business grants, coming from a Main Street Relief Fund, are another way to help small businesses who may not have qualified for federal Paycheck Protection Program, the governor said.
“I don’t want to say it wasn’t fair but it was a first-come, first-served program,” Sununu said. “It ran out of money.”
Applications will be taken over a two-week period. The funds are available to small businesses that make less than $20 million. Businesses must show they have significant losses due to the coronavirus pandemic. Franchises and self-employed workers are not eligible.
Sununu said the process will be fair, and the names of businesses who receive funding will be released to the public.
“We are really excluding big business here,” Sununu said. “It’s for the mid-size, the smaller businesses, some that may have received PPP funding and that will be accounted for in the formula.”
Other recipients include:
• $50 million: Healthcare Relief Fund
• $60 million: Nonprofit Relief Fund
• $25 million: child care programs
• $15 million: farm and food
• $15 million: Public Higher Education Relief Fund
• $30 million: Business Finance Authority Safe Harbor Forgivable Loans
GOFERR has already allocated $250 million to seven programs:
• $3 million: Emergency Child Protection and Domestic Violence Relief
• $24 million: First Responder Stipend Program
• $50 million: Healthcare Relief Fund
• $75 million: Long-term Care Stabilization Fund
• $40 million: Municipal COVID Cost Reimbursement
• $50 million: Agency COVID expenses not covered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency
• $8 million: Oversight and Federally Mandated Expenses
The state received $1.25 billion. Sununu said the remaining $400 million will go wherever it is needed.
“We want to front-load it as much as we can for nonprofits and businesses but still have enough on the back end so that if we need to supplement down the road, we can definitely do it,” Sununu said.
The state is reopening slowly. Sununu’s plan allowed hair salons, barbershops and some retail stores to open Monday with some guidelines. Restaurants will be allowed to offer outside seating this coming Monday.
About 2,500 New Hampshire residents were tested for coronavirus Thursday, according to Health Commissioner Lori Shibinette. Another eight deaths were reported Friday, with seven coming from long-term care facilities. So far 159 New Hampshire residents have died from the virus and 3,464 cases have been reported.