(The Center Square) – New Hampshire's lottery system raked in cash during the pandemic, generating a record $518.5 million in total sales in the previous fiscal year.
That's according to a new report by the New Hampshire Lottery, which shows overall sales increased by 32%, or $126.3 million, in the fiscal year that ended June 30.
The proceeds broke the state's previous sales record of $392.2 million, set in the preceding fiscal year.
Charlie McIntyre, the lottery’s executive director, said New Hampshire has one of the fastest growing lottery systems in the nation.
"With an expanded menu of games, new offerings like KENO 603, sports betting through our collaboration with DraftKings, NH iLottery, and a consistent focus on engaging our current audience and tapping into new markets, we feel confident we have positioned the New Hampshire Lottery for continued success and growth as we look toward the future," she said.
In the past five years, lottery sales have increased by 70% or more than $214.2 million, McIntyre said.
Mega Millions sales increased by 54% over the previous fiscal year, while Powerball sales were up nearly 30% year-over-year, the report noted. The sales were driven by combined jackpots that reached more than $1.5 billion.
KENO 603 sales went up by more than 65%, the lottery said, while two other popular games – Fast Play and Gimme 5 – also saw large increases in sales in the previous fiscal year.
The increased lottery profits bodes well for the state's public education system, which gets a portion of the revenue from sales. In fiscal 2020, the state contributed nearly $100 education from lottery proceeds.
The New Hampshire Lottery has contributed more than $2.3 billion to education since it was created in 1964, the report noted.
Meanwhile, the report also suggests that New Hampshire is benefiting financially from its neighbor Massachusetts' inaction on legalized sports betting.
Sports wagers totaled $520 million in the previous fiscal year, the lottery said. That includes $436 million in bets placed through DraftKings online sportsbook and more than $84.6 million at New Hampshire's two retail sportsbooks in Seabrook and Manchester.
The Super Bowl clash between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs was the largest sports betting event in the previous fiscal year, generating $7.1 million in wagers, the lottery said.