(The Center Square) – New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu wants to use federal pandemic relief funds to buy a privately owned mental health facility to provide more services for children.
Sununu announced the plans on Thursday, saying the state is in the process of purchasing the 111-bed Hampstead Hospital, which provides mental health crisis treatment and inpatient psychiatric care for children.
Sununu didn't disclose the asking price for the facility, but said he plans to bring a contract to buy it before the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee and Executive Council before the end of the year. The plan would have to be approved by both panels.
He said the state plans to keep current employees at the facility but will be looking to expand the services that the hospital offers for children in mental health crises.
During the pandemic, the hospital has struggled to fill the available beds amid staffing shortages, Sununu said.
"Band-Aids and short-term solutions are not going to cut it for the people of our state," Sununu told reporters at Thursday's briefing.
Mental health advocates say the shortage of beds in psychiatric facilities means that patients are “warehoused” in private hospitals for weeks – even months – as they wait for an opening in a state-run facility. As of Thursday about 18 children were waiting for beds in psychiatric facilities, according to state public health data.
In May, Sununu signed an executive order directing the state Department of Health and Human Services to increase access to mental health services and add more beds at state-run psychiatric facilities to reduce the number of patients being held involuntarily in emergency rooms while they await placement.
The order followed a New Hampshire Supreme Court ruling that chided the Sununu administration for boarding psychiatric patients awaiting beds.
Sununu's order directs the state agency to "take immediate, targeted, and direct action to ensure there is a system in place to help individuals in mental health crisis have timely and appropriate medical care."
The move to buy the hospital was praised by groups that advocate for expanded mental health services, who say the need for more psychiatric beds has skyrocketed during the pandemic.
“For the state to take action, to try to take some control of this situation, I have to think is a positive move," Ken Norton, executive director of the New Hampshire chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, said in a statement. "What’s been happening up to this point hasn’t been successful."
Norton said while it isn't clear who will provide services if the state takes over control of the hospital, the advocacy group is confident that state health officials will "skillfully manage this transition while ensuring high quality inpatient care for children and youth."
The number of youth experiencing a mental health crisis and in need of inpatient mental health treatment has "more than tripled" since the start of the pandemic, the group said.
"We welcome any attempt to address the current crisis that we are in," Norton said. "What’s been happening up to this point is that children are suffering a lot."