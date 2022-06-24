(The Center Square) – New Hampshire leaders are reacting to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which comes less than a year after the state's Republican leaders pushed through a ban on abortions after 24 weeks.
The case stems from a legal challenge to a Mississippi law banning abortions after 15 weeks. The high court ruled 6-3 that there is no constitutional right to abortion and said it's now up to states to decide how to handle the issue.
Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican who signed a ban on abortions after 24 weeks but later signed a measure that added exceptions to the new law, didn't opine on the court's decision but pointed out that abortions remain legal in the state.
"Regardless of this Supreme Court decision, access to these services will continue to remain safe, accessible, and legal in New Hampshire," Sununu said.
Members of the state’s all-Democratic congressional delegation blasted the court’s draft decision and pledged to work to codify abortion rights nationwide.
"Make no mistake: This decision jeopardizes women’s lives," U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said in a statement. "It won’t stop abortions from happening – it will just make them dangerous and potentially deadly."
Sen. Maggie Hassan said the high court's ruling puts women's rights back more than a half century.
"For the first time in our country's history, our daughters will grow up with fewer rights than their mothers had," she said. "This decision will do everlasting harm to women, jeopardizing their health and allowing them to be charged with a crime for making their own decisions about their bodies."
Senate President Chuck Morse, a Republican who is challenging Hassan in the November election, said the high court's ruling affirms that states have the right to set policies on abortion.
"Last year we settled the law in New Hampshire that permits abortions in the first six months while banning late term and partial birth abortions in the last 12 weeks of a pregnancy – a policy that the vast majority of Granite Staters support," he said.
To be sure, the ruling will have no immediate impact in New Hampshire which allows abortions up to 24 weeks. There are exceptions to the new rules if the pregnancy puts the mother's life at risk or for fatal fetal anomalies.
But women's health advocates worry the ruling will embolden Republicans, who control a majority in the House and Senate, to enact even tougher restrictions on the procedure.
"Right now, abortion in New Hampshire remains safe, legal, and accessible up to 24 weeks," Devon Chaffee, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire, said in a statement. "But anti-abortion extremists and politicians have made it clear they are working to ban abortion nationwide, including here in the Granite State."