(The Center Square) – New Hampshire lawmakers are advancing a plan to expand sales of the popular KENO 603 lottery game.
A Republican-sponsored proposal approved by the state Senate on Thursday with bipartisan support would allow convenience stores and supermarkets to offer the game if the community where they're located authorizes it.
Currently, the game is only allowed in bars and restaurants that are licensed to serve liquor. To date, more than 90 cities and towns have authorized the game.
The bill's primary sponsor, Rep. Tim Lang, R-Sanbornton, said the proposal seeks to fix inequities in the lottery system that require other retailers that offer other lottery games to pay out KENO 603 winnings without collecting the 8% sales commission for offering games.
He said the move would also generate more money for the state's education fund.
"There will be an incremental increase in revenues for the state, and that will benefit education without having to raise a single tax dollar on our citizens," Lang told members of the Senate Ways and Means Committee during a hearing earlier this month. "This is a win for everybody."
New Hampshire Lottery Commissioner Charles McIntyre said in recent testimony on the bill that expanding KENO 603 sales to supermarkets and other retail outlets could generate an additional $6 million a year.
Unlike Megabucks and other Lottery games, KENO 603 players choose from one to 12 numbers and place wagers ranging from $1 to $25 per game.
Every five minutes, a computer system randomly generates 20 winning numbers from 1 to 80. The more numbers players match, the more money they win.
New Hampshire residents have flocked to the games. KENO 603 sales went up by more than 65% in the previous fiscal year, the Lottery said.
Overall, New Hampshire's lottery system is raking in cash, generating a record $518.5 million in total sales in the previous fiscal year. Overall sales increased by 32%, or $126.3 million, the Lottery said in a recent report. The proceeds broke the state's previous sales record of $392.2 million, set in the preceding fiscal year.
The increased lottery profits bodes well for the state's education system, which gets a portion of the revenue from sales. In the 2020 fiscal year, the state contributed nearly $100 million to education from lottery proceeds.
At least 18% of KENO 63 ticket sales are deposited in the state's education fund.
The New Hampshire Lottery has contributed more than $2.3 billion to education since it was created in 1964, according to state data.