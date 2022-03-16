(The Center Square) – New Hampshire lawmakers are moving to scale back a five-year-old bail reform law that critics say is allowing violent criminals to be released before trial.
A proposal approved by the state House of Representatives on Tuesday would require pretrial detention of individuals arrested after being released by a judge without bail, or personal recognizance. The measure was approved by a vote of 199-134, with Republicans and some Democrats supporting it.
The legislation will also require judges to order the detention of people charged with a felony or Class A or B misdemeanor if they are on release for other crimes when they're arrested.
Under current law, judges have the discretion to hold individuals if they are determined to be "dangerous" but must consider "reasonable" bail for people charged with low-level crimes.
Backers of the changes say the intent is to make it more difficult for dangerous felons to be released into the community.
"We are talking about people who are already out on bail," state Rep. Ross Berry, R-Manchester, bill's primary sponsor, said in remarks ahead of Tuesday's vote. "They are already out on bail, and they have been arrested again."
The proposal is backed by law enforcement groups who pushed to update the 2018 law, which say its provisions are allowing violent criminals to be released.
But civil liberties groups, which helped push through the 2018 law, dispute those claims and say the legislation would subject thousands of Granite Staters to "collateral harm."
"Pretrial detention, even for a short period of time, increases the likelihood of innocent people pleading guilty to a crime, loss of employment, income, and housing, and traumatic family disruption," Frank Knaack, policy director for the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire, said in a statement outlining the group's opposition.
Criminal justice reform advocates argue that the proposal would negatively impact minorities, homeless individuals and those struggling with drug and alcohol addictions.
A fiscal note attached to the proposal suggested the changes would increase the number of bail hearings and the cost of incarcerations but didn't provide an estimate of those costs.
The New Hampshire Association of Counties said the proposal, if approved, would likely increase overall costs for houses of correction as they would end up holding people longer. But the association said it can't provide a specific estimate of the cost because it is "unable to predict how many crimes will be committed while a person is out on bail."
In the last 13 months, the state has reported an average of 42 parole violations and six probation violations each month, according to data from the state Department of Corrections.
As of June 30, the cost of incarcerating an individual in New Hampshire's general prison population was $54,386 annually, the agency said.
Still, municipal officials say the changes could save law enforcement agencies money because they would no longer need to call bail commissioners and wait for their response.