(The Center Square) – Retired public workers in New Hampshire could be getting a little help from the government to cover the rising cost of gas, food and other necessities.
A proposal approved by the state House of Representatives would provide a one-time $500 payment for state and municipal retirees who have been retired at least five years and whose retirement allowance is $30,000 or less. The amended bill was approved by a vote of 218 to 100, sending it to the Senate for consideration.
The measure is actually a scaled down version of a previous bill which called for providing retirees with a 1.5% cost of living adjustment for the first $30,000 of benefits.
Members of the House Finance Committee, which recommended the bill to pass, said the nearly $12 million cost for the one-time payments was more manageable than the nearly $80 million cost of the proposed cost of living increases for retirees.
"The committee received a lot of testimony about the hardships that retirees are having in the current economy, but because of the $79.2 million cost the committee felt it not practical to pass this in a nonbudget year," state Rep. William Hatch, D-Gorham, said in remarks ahead of the House vote. "There was a lot of resistance to reopening the budget."
A fiscal note attached to the original proposal estimated that the price tag for offering the cost of living increases to local and county governments would be more than $135 million.
What's more, the original plan called for making the 1.5% cost of living adjustment a permanent part of retirees' pensions, which would create a recurring expense for state budget writers.
But supporters of the original proposal argued that the latest plan shortchanges retirees at a time of record high inflation and rising prices for food and gas.
"New Hampshire is hurting right now," state Rep. Joshua Adjutant, D-Enfield, said in remarks in the House against the committee's amended bill. "With high gas prices brought on by supply issues, oil companies and a devastating European war, the burden is being borne by lower income retired Granite Staters just like it was in 2008."
Adjutant acknowledged that the cost of the bill was high but pointed out that the state is giving away more in tax breaks to corporations that saw record profits during the pandemic.
"They didn't need more help, yet the Legislature saw fit to write checks in the forms of tax breaks to them," he said. "Funding for this cost of living adjustment would be a fraction of the money that we have thrown out in the form of corporate tax breaks."