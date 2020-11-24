(The Center Square) – With Republicans taking control of the state Legislature next year, party caucuses are huddling to pick their leaders for the next two years.
In the Nov. 3 elections, Republicans picked up 56 seats for a 213-187 majority in the state House of Representatives. In the Senate, the GOP flipped several Democratic-held seats to win a 14-10 majority.
Rep. Dick Hinch, R-Merrimack, who now serves as House GOP minority leader, is expected to become the next House Speaker when the Legislature convenes in January.
“Holding the office of Speaker is not ceremonial," Hinch said in a statement after being unanimously elected by the House GOP caucus last Friday. "It is a complex management role that requires experience and background knowledge in order to hit the ground running."
GOP lawmakers will formally vote on Hinch's nomination to be House Speaker at a Dec. 2 meeting.
Meanwhile, in the Senate GOP lawmakers are backing Sen. Chuck Morse, R-Salem, to lead the upper chamber in the next biennial session. Morse served as Senate president from 2013-18, when Republicans previously held the majority.
House Democrats, who are adjusting to the fact that they are now the minority party, have chosen Rep. Renny Cushing, D-Hampton to lead their caucus in the next session.
Cushing defeated Democratic Majority Leader Doug Ley in a virtual meeting of House Democrats last Thursday, the party said in a statement.
Ray Buckley, chair of the New Hampshire Democratic Party, congratulated Cushing on his win and laid out the party's agenda for the next two years.
"I know that as Leader, Rep. Cushing will continue to remain focused on the fight to help Granite Staters by building back better after the pandemic, making health care more affordable, raising the minimum wage, and advancing a clean energy future, and will regain our majority in 24 months," Buckley said in a statement.
In the Senate, Democrats are expected to coalesce around current Senate President Donna Soucy for the post of Democratic minority leader, a position she held previously for several months in 2018 after former Senate Minority Leader Jeff Woodburn stepped down.
The 400-member New Hampshire Legislature is the largest in the country. Its members are supposed to be “citizen legislators” who work part time to make laws. They are given a stipend of $100 a year – an amount that hasn't changed since 1889 – the lowest pay among state legislators, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
The Legislature is set to reconvene on Jan. 6 for it's biennial session, but with the state Capitol closed it's not yet clear where they will be meeting.