(The Center Square) – New Hampshire's state primary date would be moved to the first week in August under a bill sent to Gov. Chris Sununu for consideration.
The proposal, which was passed by the Legislature last week, is slightly different from a previously approved plan that moved the September primary date to the second week in August.
Supporters say the move will boost voter turnout and provide a more even playing field for challengers running for state and local offices. They've argued the late primary date doesn't allow enough time for winning candidates to prepare for the general election.
But the measure's fate is anything but certain with Sununu, who is skeptical about the need to move the date and has threatened to veto the bill if it reaches his desk.
In recent comments, Sununu has said that shifting the primary date would create "confusion" in a system that hasn't reported any major issues for voters.
"We've got a great system," he said. "Unless we really need to change something, I'm always hesitant to do that."
While New Hampshire is known for its 'first-in-the-nation' presidential primary, the state primary date – which has been held on the second Tuesday in September since 1910 – is one of the last in the nation. Only Rhode Island holds a later state primary.
Critics say the late primary favors incumbents because it gives challengers who win their party's nomination little time to prepare for the general election.
At least 31 other states – including Connecticut, Vermont and Florida – hold their state primaries in June, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Secretary of State Bill Gardner, who oversees the state's elections, opposes efforts to move the state primary date up in the calendar. He has suggested it would dampen voter turnout.
While most lawmakers support the changes, they've disagreed over setting the actual date for the primary.
A House bill approved in April would move the state primary date to the fourth Tuesday in June and would have taken effect just 60 days after its passage. But a Senate version approved last month set the August date and would delay implementation of the changes until the 2023 elections.
The bill approved by lawmakers last week emerged from closed-door House and Senate negotiations to work out differences between competing proposals.
A University of New Hampshire Survey Center poll in February showed that at least 86% of voters support moving the state's primary date back.
If Sununu vetoes the bill, lawmakers would need to muster a two-thirds vote in each chamber to override it.