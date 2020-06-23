(The Center Square) – New Hampshire’s Senate Commerce Committee recently endorsed a proposal that would increase state unemployment benefits by an additional $100 per week.
The state’s current benefits range from $32 to $427 per week, depending on the recipient’s prior earnings.
“It is very important that if we are going to keep people afloat, keep people spending money in our economy, that we increase this,” Sen. Dan Feltes, who is running for the Democratic nomination for governor, recently said at a remote public hearing.
The federal government’s emergency package of $600 a week for residents who qualify for unemployment is set to expire July 31.
Some business groups are worried the additional $100 increase would provide an even greater burden for companies that are trying to reopen as coronavirus restrictions ease. Not only are critics arguing that businesses may end up paying for the increased unemployment benefits, but the combined state and federal benefits may make it harder for them to get their workers back.
“They are being told in many cases, ‘I’m making more on unemployment now than I would in compensation, so why should I come back?’” Dave Juvet, senior vice president of public policy at the Business & Industry Association of New Hampshire, told NHPR.
New Hampshire’s unemployment trust fund is estimated to run out by November, but the increased benefits could cause the fund to be depleted two months earlier, according to the New Hampshire Employment Security agency.
Democratic backers of the proposal are hoping it will help residents who are afraid of catching COVID-19 at work.
“Choosing between work and public health, you shouldn’t have to choose between the two, if at all possible," Feltes said. "They are not mutually exclusive."