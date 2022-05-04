(The Center Square) – A key Senate committee has signed off on a $100 million settlement for victims of physical and sexual abuse at a state-run youth detention center.
On Tuesday, the Senate Finance Committee voted 5-2 to tee up the proposal for a vote in the full Senate on Thursday, where it is expected to win final approval before heading to Republican Gov. Chris Sununu's desk for review. The state House of Representatives previously approved the deal. Both chambers are majority Republican.
"Let there be no doubt we are going to do the right thing by these people," Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, said in remarks ahead of the vote.
Under the plan, victims of sexual abuse at the facility with legitimate claims would be eligible for payments of up to $1.5 million, while payouts for victims of physical abuse would be capped at $150,000.
Democrats sought to increase the cap for payments to $2 million and include a provision allowing victims of "emotional abuse" at the facility to file claims.
A lead lawyer for more than 500 victims that filed individual lawsuits against the state alleging abuse at the facility had requested that the damages cap be increased to $4.5 million.
The state's juvenile detention center – named for former Gov. John H. Sununu, father of the current governor – has been rocked by scandal over allegations that former staff physically and sexually abused more than 150 teens at the facility.
To date, more than 500 former residents of the facility have sued the state over claims of abuse, with some allegations dating back to 1963.
A criminal investigation, launched more than two years ago, is still underway. At least 11 suspects, many former staffers, have been arrested, according to the state.
A two-year state budget signed by the younger Sununu last year calls for closing the facility in the next two years and replacing it with a new, 18-bed center.
New Hampshire spends about $13 million a year to operate the 144-bed center, which is currently operating at only about 10% of its capacity, according to state data.