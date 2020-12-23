(The Center Square) – New Hampshire Democrats are turning up the heat on Republican Gov. Chris Sununu over his administration's handling of an COVID-19 outbreak at a veterans home that has killed 36 residents.
State Sen. Lou D’Allesandro, D-Manchester, has sent letters to Sununu’s office and other administration officials requesting documents related to the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak at the New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton, which has sickened nearly 170 and resulted in 36 deaths since it was first reported Nov. 10.
"Given the gravity of this situation, information must be made public about what your office has done to respond to this situation," D’Allesandro wrote to Sununu.
D'Allesandro, a retired member of the U.S. Marine Corps, sent similar letters to Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette and Commissioner of Safety Robert Quinn, requesting documents under the state's Right-to-Know law.
In an interview, D'Allesandro said the inquiry was prompted by calls he has received from constituents who have family members living in the veterans home and have concerns about how the state has responded to the crisis. He said Sununu needs to be more transparent about what happened in the long-term care facility.
"We need to get to the bottom of it," he told The Center Square. "There's been a significant loss of life, and these are veterans who've given more than their fair share, so they deserve the best treatment."
D'Allesandro said the governor deserves some credit for his "active" response to the overall public health crisis but said "in this situation I think he’s been a little slow.”
"So we’ve asked him for some information, and we’ll see if he delivers," he said.
Democrats have criticized Sununu for being too slow to respond to the outbreak at the home. They've also ripped his veto of legislation approved by the state Legislature in July calling for an independent investigation into the response to the virus at the state's long-term care facilities.
At a press briefing two weeks ago, Sununu said he has requested federal help to determine what happened at the veterans home. He said the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Committee will conduct an investigation, and that the state would follow up with its own probe.
Sununu said he expected the investigations would conclude that the proper procedures were followed. He has stood behind Commandant Margaret LaBrecque, who oversees the Veterans Home, and praised her handling of the outbreak.
In a recent op-ed, former House Speaker Steve Shurtleff, D-Penacook, and former Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes, D-Concord, blamed Sununu for not acting quickly enough to deal with the outbreak and renewed calls for an independent investigation.
"Now, the governor is avoiding accountability by evading right-to-know requests on the crisis, by refusing to discuss any concrete plan to address the crisis, and often saying he is asking for help from the U.S. Veterans Administration," they wrote. "Let’s avoid any confusion and be abundantly clear: The New Hampshire Veterans Home is New Hampshire’s responsibility, not the U.S. Veterans Administration."