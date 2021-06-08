(The Center Square) – New Hampshire earned top marks for its fresh air and low crime rates among residents 65 and older in a report issued by the United Health Foundation in partnership with the Gerontological Advanced Practice Nurses Association.
The Granite State was named the healthiest state among all 50 states in terms of air pollution. The report defines air pollution as “average exposure of the general public to particulate matter of 2.5 microns or less measured in micrograms per cubic meter.”
New Hampshire ranked second in community and family safety behind its neighbor, Maine. The ranking is deduced from social and economic factors that include education, social support and engagement.
“Violence experienced in one’s home or community can cause physical harm as well as social and emotional distress including injury, disability, premature death, depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder,” the researchers said in the report.
The state also received high marks for its low prevalence of mental distress among its older population and the percentage of households with high-speed internet.
New Hampshire does have some challenges. The number of home health care workers is low. The state has 105 home health care workers per 1,000 and ranks 35th among all 50 states.
“Home health and personal care aides enable older adults to remain in their homes as they age – a preferred care option for many,” said Dr. Rhonda Randall, executive vice president and chief medical officer of UnitedHealthcare Employer and Individual. “These aides provide short-term, skilled nursing services, such as aiding in recovery from surgery, as well as care for longer periods for those with disabilities, functional decline or chronic illness.”
The need for home health care workers is expected to grow faster than the national average for all populations with an increase of 1.16 million positions between 2019 and 2029, Randall said.
“Over 10,000 baby boomers are expected to turn 65 each day from now until 2030,” Randall said.
Nationwide, the results are mixed when it comes to the health of the country’s senior citizens.
“The 2021 Senior Report shows meaningful progress, including an increase in flu vaccinations and number of geriatric professionals, on key measures of senior health in the period immediately preceding the COVID-19 pandemic,” Randall said. “However, the pandemic has underscored the challenges and disparities that impair healthy living and longevity for older adults around the country including a number of mental health concerns, highlighting the need for greater attention to senior health and well-being.”