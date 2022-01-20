(The Center Square) – New Hampshire's unemployment rate dropped slightly to 2.6% in December, according to the newly released figures.
The preliminary, seasonally adjusted unemployment rate last month fell by 0.1 percentage points from November's 2.7% rate, New Hampshire Employment Security said in a report.
The number of seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment jobs last month was 667,300, which is 1,500 more jobs than in November, and 28,000 more jobs than the same month last year, the agency reported. A majority of those jobs were in private industries.
Meanwhile, the number of unemployed decreased by 800 over the month to 19,560, the agency reported, which is 9,660 fewer jobless claimants than in December 2020.
New Hampshire's labor market has improved dramatically since the height of the pandemic, and remains one of the lowest jobless rates in the nation.
At one point, New Hampshire's jobless rate rose to more than 16% as tens of thousands of workers were sidelined to prevent the spread of the virus.
The state has distributed nearly $2 billion in federal and state unemployment benefits to workers since March 2020, when the COVID-19 outbreak began.
By comparison, the national unemployment rate dropped by 0.3% to 3.9% in December, according to data from the U.S. Department of Labor.
National nonfarm employment increased by 199,000 nationally from November to December, the federal agency said.
New Hampshire's local unemployment rates – which can be higher than the state's rate, depending on the region – will be released on Jan. 27, state labor officials said.