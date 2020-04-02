(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is among just a handful of states that have seen unemployment claims drop from the prior week, with 27,454 new filings for the week ending March 28.
That number was down 1,925 from the prior week, when 29,379 filed, a 6 percent drop. Both numbers are still highly elevated from New Hampshire’s normal level of claims – for the week ending March 14, there were just 642 claims.
Most states saw dramatic increases for the second week in a row. California led all states with 878,727 new claims. Minnesota and Rhode Island were the only other states beside New Hampshire that saw claims decrease.
Nationally, 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits, a record, nearly doubling the prior week.
New Hampshire has seen 415 diagnosed cases of coronavirus infection and four deaths according to the latest numbers. In an attempt to reduce the spread, most residents are required to stay home if they don’t work at an “essential” business, meaning that much of the state’s economy is shut down.
The federal government has reinforced state unemployment funds in an effort to cover the sudden expense of many thousands of jobless claims.