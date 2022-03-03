(The Center Square) – Claims for unemployment benefits in New Hampshire dropped slightly last week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor's weekly report.
There were 340 new filings for state jobless benefits filed for the week that ended Feb. 26, the agency reported on Thursday. That's 14 fewer than the previous week.
Continuing state unemployment claims – which lag behind a week – totalled 2,687 in the week ending Feb. 19. That's 294 fewer than in the previous week.
New Hampshire has distributed nearly $2 billion in federal and state unemployment benefits to workers since March 2020, when the COVID-19 outbreak began.
The state's unemployment rate dropped slightly to 2.9% in January, according to New Hampshire Employment Security.
But many employers are still struggling to find workers amid a prolonged hiring crunch that economists say is holding back recovery of the pandemic-battered economy as consumer demand increases.
Many businesses had hoped that the end of the federal unemployment programs last year would result in a boost in hiring, but that doesn't appear to have happened.
Some economists speculate that a sizable portion of the workforce won't be returning as a result of the pandemic, a shift to remote work and overall changes in the labor market.
Nationally, there were 215,000 new claims filed in the week that ended Feb. 26, according to the U.S. Labor Department. That's 18,000 more than the previous week.
Continuing jobless claims for the week that ended Feb. 19 increased by 2,000 over the preceding week, with more than 1.47 million claims filed, the agency said.
Overall, more than 1.9 million Americans were receiving unemployment benefits in the week ending Feb. 12, according to the agency's report.