(The Center Square) – Claims for unemployment benefits in New Hampshire increased slightly last week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor's weekly report.
There were 329 new filings for state jobless benefits filed for the week that ended Feb. 19, the agency reported on Thursday. That's 29 more than the previous week and the first time in weeks that the state's unemployment claims have increased.
Continuing state unemployment claims – which lag behind a week – totalled 2,746 in the week ending Feb. 12. That's 203 fewer than in the previous week.
New Hampshire has distributed nearly $2 billion in federal and state unemployment benefits to workers since March 2020, when the COVID-19 outbreak began.
The state's unemployment rate dropped slightly to 2.6% in December, according to New Hampshire Employment Security.
Nationally, there were 232,000 new claims filed in the week that ended Feb. 19, according to the U.S. Labor Department. That's 17,000 more than the previous week.
Continuing jobless claims for the week that ended Feb. 12 declined by 112,000 over the preceding week, with more than 1.47 million claims filed, the agency said.
Overall, more than 2 million Americans were receiving unemployment benefits in the week ending Feb. 5, according to the agency's report.