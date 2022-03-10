(The Center Square) – Claims for unemployment benefits in New Hampshire edged up slightly last week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor's weekly report.
There were 608 new filings for state jobless benefits filed for the week that ended March 5, the agency reported on Thursday. That's 220 more than the previous week.
Meanwhile, continuing unemployment claims – which lag behind a week – totalled 2,746 in the week ending Feb. 26. That's 183 fewer than in the previous week.
New Hampshire has distributed nearly $2 billion in federal and state unemployment benefits to workers since March 2020, when the COVID-19 outbreak began.
The state's unemployment rate dropped slightly to 2.9% in January, according to New Hampshire Employment Security.
Despite the improving economic conditions many employers are still struggling to find workers amid a hiring crunch economists say is holding back recovery.
Business leaders had hoped that the end of the federal unemployment programs last year would result in a boost in hiring, but that doesn't appear to have happened.
Economists speculate that some workers won't be coming back to their jobs as a result of the pandemic, a shift to remote work and changes in the labor market.
Nationally, jobless claims unexpectedly ticked up last week. There were 227,000 new claims filed in the week that ended March 5, according to the U.S. Labor Department. That's 11,000 more than the previous week.
Continuing jobless claims for the week that ended Feb. 26 were also higher than the preceding week, increasing by 25,000 to more than 1.49 million, the agency said.
Overall, more than 1.9 million Americans were receiving some type of jobless benefits in the week ending Feb. 19, according to the agency's report.