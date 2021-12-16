(The Center Square) – Initial claims for unemployment benefits in New Hampshire dropped last week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor's weekly report.
There were 526 new applications for state unemployment benefits filed for the week that ended Dec. 11, the agency reported on Thursday. That's 46 more claims than the previous week.
Continuing state unemployment claims – which lag behind a week – totalled 2,405 in the week ending Dec. 4, dropping by 75 over the previous week.
New claims for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance decreased slightly last week. There were 110 new PUA claims, five less than the prior week. Another 10 claims were filed for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, another federal program, eight more than in the previous week, according to the report.
Meanwhile, seven new claims were filed under the federal extended benefits program that covers jobless workers who've maxxed out their state unemployment insurance. That's one more than the previous week.
All three federal unemployment programs, which were created by Congress in response to the pandemic, expired on Sept. 4 but jobless workers are still filing claims for benefits.
The weekly federal labor report only shows first-time unemployment claims that were filed for the previous week, not those that were successfully processed.
New Hampshire has distributed nearly $2 billion in federal and state unemployment benefits to workers since March 2020, when the COVID-19 outbreak began.
The state's unemployment rate dropped slightly to 2.7% in November, according to New Hampshire Employment Security.
The number of seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment jobs last month increased to 666,200, according to the state agency, which is 1,600 more jobs than the previous month.
Meanwhile, the number of unemployed decreased by 1,060 over the month to 20,270, the state reported. That's 11,810 fewer jobless claimants than in November 2020.
Nationally, new jobless claims also edged up slightly in the previous week in a sign of a tightening job market amid concerns about the emergence of the highly contagious omicron strain of the virus.
There were 206,000 new jobless claims filed during the week that ended Dec. 11, an increase of 18,000 from the previous week, according to the U.S. Labor Department.
Continuing unemployment claims, which lag behind a week, dropped up by 154,000 to about 1.84 million nationally for the week that ended Dec. 4, the agency said.
Overall, more than 2.5 million Americans were still receiving state or federal jobless benefits in the week ending Nov. 27, according to the report.