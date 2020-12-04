(The Center Square) – The number of unemployment claims filed by New Hampshire workers ticked down slightly last week, according to the U.S. Labor Department, but more than 20,000 jobless workers in the state are still collecting benefits.
At least 1,980 unemployment claims were filed for the week that ended on Nov. 28 – a decrease of 529 from the prior week, according to the labor department's weekly report.
Continuing jobless claims, which act as a barometer for ongoing unemployment, inched down as well, with 20,618 people collecting benefits in the week that ended on Nov. 28. That's a drop of 1,128 from the previous week, the federal agency reported.
The number of people in New Hampshire applying for the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program also declined by 342 over the previous week.
Those benefits, provided under the federal CARES Act, offer an additional 13 weeks worth of benefits after jobless workers use up their allotted six months of benefits. Those payments expire in about three weeks, and talks in Congress are underway on another relief package that would extend federal unemployment benefits.
Nationally, about 712,000 new claims were filed last week, according to the U.S. Labor Department's Thursday jobs report. That’s about 75,000 fewer claims than the previous week, and the first time in three weeks the new claims have dropped nationally.
More than 22 million Americans are receiving jobless benefits, according to federal data, as economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continues to shutter businesses and put people out of work.
New Hampshire’s unemployment rate for October was 4.2%, a 1.6% drop from the previous month, according to New Hampshire Employment Security, a state agency that oversees the unemployment system.
The Granite State has doled out more than $1.4 billion in unemployment benefits during the pandemic — more than it had distributed during the previous decade combined, according to the agency.
Meanwhile, the state is trying to collect $25 million in “overpayments” from thousands of people who received state jobless benefits this year, according to the agency.
State officials say in most cases those individuals applied for programs they thought they are qualified for but later are deemed ineligible, or applicants who make mistakes filling out the required paperwork.
Jobless workers are required to pay interest that accrues at 1% per month if the overpayment is not repaid within 60 days of being notified, according to the state.